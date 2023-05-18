Hamdullah rails against President Alvi

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday launched a broadside at President Dr Arif Alvi.

Taking a jibe at the president, he said, "The president should clarify his position before asking the government to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Arif Alvi has to prove that he is the president of the country or Zaman Park's tiger [Imran Khan]."

"The president should say whether he condemns the May 9 vandalism or not. You should tender your resignation as the president,” Mr Hamdullah maintained.

On Tuesday, the JUI-F leader berated the PTI, equating former prime minister Imran Khan’s party with a “terrorist organistion".

Referring to the May 9 vandalism, Mr Hamdullah said, "What happened in the country on May 9 can only be done by Indians. It was India's mission to attack military installations, which was fulfilled by Imran Khan's tigers."

He asked, "Whether the evil elements behind the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore have been brought to justice?"

"So far, the mastermind of the attack on Jinnah House, Imran Khan is safe, along with the miscreants. Despite the statements of the Supreme Court (SC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Imran Khan did not condemn the vandalism," Mr Hamdullah schooled Mr Khan.