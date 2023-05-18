IHC judge replicates ‘good to see you’ remarks for IGP

ISLAMABAD - After the Supreme Court of Paki­stan, resonance of ‘good to see you’ remarks has also reached the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) which caused some comic effect on all the people present in the courtroom.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Umar Ata Bandial had welcomed PTI chief Im­ran Khan in his court by say­ing ‘good to see you’ which opened a barrage of criticism from the ruling coalition Pa­kistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against him. A similar scene was witnessed at the IHC on Wednesday when a single bench of IHC compris­ing Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb uttered the same remarks to Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan but it was caused some comic effect instead of any criticism. The IHC bench had summoned the IG Islam­abad police in the petition filed by PTI Senior Vice Pres­ident Fawad Chaudhry. As Is­lamabad’s top cop entered the courtroom, Justice Mian­gul remarked, “IG sahib, good to see you.” These welcom­ing remarks of the judge trig­gered a burst of laughter in the courtroom. Later, the IHC bench dismissed Fawad’s pe­tition by terming it as infruc­tuous. Justice Miangul Hassan said in his written judgement that the Islamabad IGP is in attendance and has submit­ted that the only two FIRs that have been registered against the petitioner in the ICT police are as follow:-