IHC judge replicates ‘good to see you’ remarks for IGP

ISLAMABAD - After the Supreme Court of Pakistan, resonance of ‘good to see you’ remarks has also reached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which caused some comic effect on all the people present in the courtroom.
Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had welcomed PTI chief Imran Khan in his court by saying ‘good to see you’ which opened a barrage of criticism from the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against him. A similar scene was witnessed at the IHC on Wednesday when a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb uttered the same remarks to Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan but it was caused some comic effect instead of any criticism. The IHC bench had summoned the IG Islamabad police in the petition filed by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. As Islamabad’s top cop entered the courtroom, Justice Miangul remarked, “IG sahib, good to see you.” These welcoming remarks of the judge triggered a burst of laughter in the courtroom. Later, the IHC bench dismissed Fawad’s petition by terming it as infructuous. Justice Miangul Hassan said in his written judgement that the Islamabad IGP is in attendance and has submitted that the only two FIRs that have been registered against the petitioner in the ICT police are as follow:-