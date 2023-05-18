IHC orders to release Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued orders to relase of PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heared the petition challenging Qureshi's arrest and declared his arrest "illegal" under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order).

The judge said the PTI leader would be released after submitting an undedtaking. Qureshi’s lawyers informed the court that they would submit the undertaking after consulting the PTI leader.

The PTI stalwart was among the top PTI leaders that were arrested from Islamabad on May 11 within 24 hours as the government tightened the noose around the party following countrywide protests against former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

Police took Qureshi into custody during a raid at Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad.

In another hearing, the IHC also issued orders to release the wife of PTI leader and former minister Shehryar Khan Afridi.

During today’s hearing, Rabia was presented before in the courtroom of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir. During the hearing, the Islamabad IG told the court that Rabia and her husband were involved in the attack on General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

More to follow