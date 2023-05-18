Thursday, May 18, 2023
Imran Khan responds to NAB call-up notice

Web Desk
4:13 PM | May 18, 2023
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday responded to a call-up notice of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the National Crime Agency £190m scandal.

Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi were asked to appear before NAB Rawalpindi today for a probe into the National Crime Agency’s £190m scandal.

Terming the transformation of inquiry into an investigation in contradiction with the NAB law, Imran Khan requested NAB to send him an inquiry report.

“I’m currently in Lahore to secure bails in various cases on the orders of IHC till May 22, therefore cannot appear before NAB in person,” Imran Khan said in his reply.

The PTI chief said the NAB call-up notice is ‘illegal’ and as per the record no “corrupt practices” were unearthed. The motive behind turning inquiry into the investigation is to politically victim me, Khan alleged.

Human 'eDNA' detectable throughout environment, study finds

As per NAB law inquiry report must be given to the accused so he or she can defend. “The documents demanded by the NAB are not available with me,” he added in his response.

Background

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

