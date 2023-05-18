Thursday, May 18, 2023
Islamabad police continue crackdown against vehicles plying with tinted glasses  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad - The Islamabad capital police on Wednesday continued crackdown against vehicles having tinted glasses. Special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles. According to police spokesman, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, the Islamabad capital police constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses in the capital city. Following these directions, the Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws. 

 Islamabad capital police officials are well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens in a professional manner. Citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules. 

OUR STAFF REPORT

