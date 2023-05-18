Thursday, May 18, 2023
Japan ramps up G7 security after PM attacks

Agencies
May 18, 2023
International

HIROSHIMA-Security is tight at every G7 summit, but this year’s host Japan has more to prove than most, after an attack last month on the prime minister and the 2022 assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe.

Some 24,000 security personnel are reportedly being deployed to Hiroshima during the summit, most dispatched from other parts of the country.

Well ahead of the May 19-21 talks, patrolling police have been weaving between tour groups in the western city’s famed Peace Park.

Security personnel were also motoring up and down the river that runs alongside sites like the Atomic Bomb Dome, with helicopters regularly buzzing overhead.

The measures have extended far beyond the city, including to the capital Tokyo, where messages on the train system warn of heightened security for the summit.

Major cities in Japan do not generally have rubbish bins in public places, but security personnel have been sealing off other places considered to pose a potential threat.

