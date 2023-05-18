Jinnah House attack: Lahore police prepare list of over 300

Lahore police have finalised a list of over 300 women who were spotted inside and outside Jinnah House on May 9 during vandalism and arson.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the list has been finalised with the help of technical and intelligence assistance. The arrests will be initiated after the approval of the Punjab caretaker government.

It has emerged that the Punjab government has kept its strategy secret and a meeting is scheduled to take place with CM Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, later in the day.

The high-level meeting will also be briefed on the evidence regarding the involvement of a ‘political party’ in the Jinnah House attack.

Earlier, PTI ticket holder from PP-149, Ibad Farooq held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leaders and former Punjab minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed ‘responsible’ for the Jinnah House attack on May 9.

Farooq said PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and others telephoned party workers including him to reach Liberty Chowk.

Protestors were told to set Jinnah House on fire by the PTI leaders, Ibad alleged. “Whatever happened in Jinnah House was not right.”