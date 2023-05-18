Thursday, May 18, 2023
Jinnah House attack: PTI's Alia Hamza, Maryam Mazari on judicial remand

Jinnah House attack: PTI's Alia Hamza, Maryam Mazari on judicial remand
Web Desk
11:40 AM | May 18, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Alia Hamza, Maryam Mazari and others were on Thursday sent on seven-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore heard the case of attack, vandalism and arson on Jinnah House.

The investigating officer informed the court that the female suspects were involved in the attack and requested that judicial remand be granted for their identification.

Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan accepted the request for judicial remand for the identification and ordered that they be transferred to jail.

