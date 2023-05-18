JUI-F parliamentary delegation embarks on five-day visit to China

A five-member parliamentary delegation from the Jamiat Ulam e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) set off on Thursday for a five-day visit to China.

The delegation, headed by JUI-F Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, includes Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Jamaluddin, as well as Balochistan MPAs Younis Zehri, Sham Lal, and Asghar Tareen.

The primary purpose of the JUI-F's parliamentary delegation is to engage in meetings with leaders of the Communist Party of China, China's ruling party. Additionally, the delegation plans to meet with members of the Chinese business community.

During these discussions, the focus will be on Pakistan-China bilateral relations and the developmental challenges faced by both countries. Of particular importance will be the discussions revolving around the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The JUI-F delegation seeks to strengthen ties between Pakistan and China, exploring avenues for collaboration and cooperation in various sectors.

As the two countries share a deep-rooted friendship, this visit aims to further enhance their strategic partnership and foster mutual understanding.

China, being one of Pakistan's closest allies, has been an important partner in various fields, including economic development, infrastructure projects, and regional cooperation. The CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has played a vital role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.