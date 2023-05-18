Karachi police arrest ‘hypnotist’ robber

A robber hypnotized and robbed a shopkeeper on Karachi’s Burns Road area, the police has arrested the accused on a tip-off raid.

According to details, the police in the Aram Bagh area of Karachi have arrested the suspect Abdul Shahaab, who was involved in pickpocketing and robberies. The suspect’s arrest was made possible with the help of CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen hypnotizing the shop keeper and then swiftly leaving after taking the money from the cashier.

After the release of the CCTV footage, the police initiated a search for the suspect. The Aram Bagh police managed to apprehend the suspect within 24 hours. The police authorities state that the suspect has previously committed similar acts of robberies.

SSP South, Asad Raza, informed that a case has been registered against the arrested suspect Abdul Shahaab, and further investigation is underway, while his criminal record is also being checked.