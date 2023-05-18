Thursday, May 18, 2023
KP CM allocates one day for merged district to listen public problems

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, announced on Wednesday that he has allocated a specific day each week to address the issues faced by the merged tribal districts.

Chief Minister Azam Khan stated that starting now, the residents of the merged tribal districts will have the opportunity to meet him at the CM House in Peshawar every Friday. The second session of these meetings will take place on May 18, with a designated time slot from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Individuals from the merged districts are encouraged to visit the Chief Minister’s House during the designated time to discuss and inform the Chief Minister about their problems.

During these meetings, the Chief Minister will issue necessary instructions to the relevant authorities to resolve the public issues faced by the merged tribal areas.

In another development, a delegation representing the people of Chitral met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, to discuss the challenges faced by the community due to the increased wheat prices.

