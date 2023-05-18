LHC stops conversion of school into centre of excellence

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the Pun­jab government from convert­ing the Central Model School Lower Mall, Lahore, into a cen­ter of excellence. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by Muzaffar Hus­sain Hashmi and others against converting the school into a center of excellence. The court also sought a reply from the Punjab government and oth­er respondents. The petition­ers’ counsel argued before the court, during the proceedings, that the Central Model School had historic status. He submit­ted that the school was autono­mous and a board of governors ran its affairs. He submitted that the Punjab government decided to convert the school into a center of excellence de­spite the fact that it did not have the authority for it. He submitted that if the school was converted into a center of excellence then it would neg­atively affect the teachers and the students. He pleaded with the court to set aside the deci­sion of the Punjab government to convert the school into a center of excellence. At this, the court sought a reply from the Punjab government and other respondents and stopped con­version of the school into a cen­ter of excellence.