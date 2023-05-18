Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Malik Amin Aslam decides to quit PTI over May 9 riots

Malik Amin Aslam decides to quit PTI over May 9 riots
Web Desk
3:38 PM | May 18, 2023
National

 Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Malik Amin Aslam, has decided to quit party following countrywide May 9 riots after party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Malik Amin Aslam, a former minister for climate change, will address a press conference today where he will announce quitting PTI.

Amin Aslam’s decision to quit the party came a day after Amir Mahmood Kiyani Kiani, a former federal minister and PTI’s additional secretary general, left party over May 9 protests.

Earlier, Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, a senior PTI member and a member of the National Assembly from Karachi, left the party over a “difference of opinion” and said he would also resign from the NA seat.

Two more PTI MPAs from Sindh, Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux Gabol, had left the party following the ‘attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore’.

Imran Khan responds to NAB call-up notice

In a statement, Sanjay Gangwani said that he was also quitting politics while condemning the ‘vandalism of military installations’ on May 9.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023