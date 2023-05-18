Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 9 protests: Three municipal corporation employees 'fired'

Three Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday have been ‘fired’ from their services over involvement in ‘violent protests’ on May 9, following former prime Imran Khan’s arrest, said sources. 

Sources having knowledge of the matter said Haroon, Shahid Raza and Idress were identified with the help of the CCTV footage. The employees were spotted with the rioters during vandalism and arson on May 9.

It has been learned that Idress was working in the Finance Department of the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Haroon and Shahid were junior clerks.

The police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Earlier, the Mardan police arrested a suspect responsible for vandalising the statue of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed during ‘violent protests’.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

According to details, the police arrested the suspect – identified as Rehmatullah –from the Gujargarhi area in Mardan.

