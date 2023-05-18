Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

May 9 violence: Two more PTI lawmakers part ways with party

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Sindh have parted ways with the party in protest against May 9 violence, wherein military installations were attacked following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan. According to details, two PTI MPAs – Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux Gabol – have quit the party following the ‘attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore.’

In a statement, Sanjay Gangwani said that he was also quitting politics while condemning the ‘vandalism of military installations’ on May 9.

The development came a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi announced parting ways with party.

The PTI MNA announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said. Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023