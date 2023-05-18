May 9 violence: Two more PTI lawmakers part ways with party

KARACHI-Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Sindh have parted ways with the party in protest against May 9 violence, wherein military installations were attacked following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan. According to details, two PTI MPAs – Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux Gabol – have quit the party following the ‘attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore.’

In a statement, Sanjay Gangwani said that he was also quitting politics while condemning the ‘vandalism of military installations’ on May 9.

The development came a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi announced parting ways with party.

The PTI MNA announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said. Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.