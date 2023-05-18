Mazari, Maleeka re-arrested after release

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday provided relief to many leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) by issuing directives for their release.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of various petitions filed by PTI leaders Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan. The IHC bench granted blanket relief to Dr Mazari and Falak Naz by barring the authorities from arresting them in any case. Earlier, the PTI leaders, who were released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening on IHC orders, were re-arrested from outside the jail immediately afterwards.
Both Senator Chitrali and PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Mazari were booked for attempted murder and showing off weapon at the Tarnol police station. In a meanwhile development, the IHC bech comprising Justice Miangul declared the detention of PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan as null and void and ordered their immediate release. However, a heavy contingent police and personnel of other LEAs arrested Maleeka Bukhari from outside the Adiala Jail soon after she stepped out of the prison after release. PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested once again, her daughter Imaan Hazir-Mazari said late Wednesday. The police moved the detainee to undisclosed location, according to sources.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended its orders to the authorities of not arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cases registered against him after May 9.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition filed by Imran Khan and barred the authorities from arresting him till May 31. Imran’s lawyer Barrister Gohar represented him in the court while Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon also appeared before the court. The federal government represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel requested the court to grant more time to provide details of cases against the PTI chief. On the other hand, the PTI Chairman also submitted an application seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court for one day.