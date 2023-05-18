Mazari, Maleeka re-arrested after release

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday pro­vided relief to many leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf (PTI) by issuing directives for their release.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of various petitions filed by PTI leaders Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan. The IHC bench granted blanket relief to Dr Mazari and Falak Naz by barring the au­thorities from arresting them in any case. Earlier, the PTI leaders, who were released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening on IHC orders, were re-arrest­ed from outside the jail immediately afterwards.

Both Senator Chitrali and PTI Senior Vice-Pres­ident Dr Mazari were booked for attempted mur­der and showing off weapon at the Tarnol police station. In a meanwhile development, the IHC bech comprising Justice Miangul declared the detention of PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan as null and void and ordered their immedi­ate release. However, a heavy contingent police and personnel of other LEAs arrested Maleeka Bukhari from outside the Adiala Jail soon after she stepped out of the prison after release. PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested once again, her daughter Imaan Hazir-Mazari said late Wednesday. The po­lice moved the detainee to undisclosed location, ac­cording to sources.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ex­tended its orders to the authorities of not arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cases registered against him after May 9.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the peti­tion filed by Imran Khan and barred the authorities from arresting him till May 31. Imran’s lawyer Bar­rister Gohar represented him in the court while Ad­ditional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon also appeared before the court. The federal government repre­sented by the additional attorney general for Paki­stan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel requested the court to grant more time to provide details of cases against the PTI chief. On the other hand, the PTI Chairman also submitted an ap­plication seeking exemption from his personal ap­pearance before the court for one day.