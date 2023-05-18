‘Modern nursing courses to be introduced’

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Wednesday said that modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences were being introduced.

He, as a chief guest, was addressing a ceremony organised on the occasion of World Nursing Day at Allama Iqbal Medical College here.

He said that the nursing department was backbone of the medical field. “We have to give nursing its due respect,” he added. He said that communication skills of nurses would be improved during the modern courses of nurses. The minister paid tribute to the nurses for their excellent services.