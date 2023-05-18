Modern nursing courses to be introduced, says Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minis­ter Dr. Javed Akram on Wednes­day said that modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Scienc­es were being introduced. He, as a chief guest, was addressing a ceremony organized on the oc­casion of World Nursing Day at Allama Iqbal Medical College here. He said that the nursing department was backbone of the medical field. “We have to give nursing its due respect,” he added. He said that nursing sec­tor was the first priority of the government. He said that under the leadership of Principal Al­lama Iqbal Medical College Pro­fessor Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, nurses in Jinnah Hospital were providing the best services to patients. He said that commu­nication skills of nurses would be improved during the modern courses of nurses. The minis­ter paid tribute to the nurses for their excellent services. The Principal Allama Iqbal Medi­cal College said that a nurse in any hospital was a sign of better treatment of the patient. He said there was an urgent need for reforms in the field of nursing. Professor Nadeem highly appre­ciated the services of nurses on the occasion of the World Nurs­ing Day. On this occasion cake was also cut in connection with World Nursing Day. Later, the minister led an awareness walk in connection with the World Hypertension Day. Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, DG Nursing Dr. Munaza Cheema and a large number of nurses serving at Jin­nah Hospital participated in the session.