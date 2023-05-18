MoU signed to enhance professional expertise of Urban Unit, CCP

ISLAMABAD-The Urban Unit and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the professional expertise of both institutions by undertaking exchange and joint activities in the fields of training, research, data sharing, and capacity building. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Omar Masud, CEO of the Urban Unit, and Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Chairperson of CCP. Senior officials from Urban Unit and CCP were in attendance. The Urban Unit provides policy advice, services, and expertise in urban planning, transport, waste management, water and sanitation, economic development, finance, capacity building, service delivery improvement, as well as consultation and support in communication, branding, marketing, and stakeholder engagement. The agreement aims to facilitate exchange programs, joint training initiatives, and consultancy services in specific areas of mutual interest. Through this partnership, the Urban Unit will extend its support to the Commission by granting access to its data resources for research studies, competition assessment reports, and enquiries. Expressing his views on the collaboration, Omar Masud said that the MoU will help Urban Unit to collaborate in conducting joint training, consultancies, and capacity-building programs in defined areas of interest. The collaboration aims to support access to data established and maintained by the Urban Unit for research studies, competition reports, and inquiries. The Urban Unit will provide technical support to the Commission in the establishment and maintenance of the Data Resource Centre, databases, and related applications. Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan highlighted the importance of joint training, consultancies, and capacity-building programs in defined areas of interest, which will be conducted collaboratively between the two institutions to enhance their professional expertise. She expressed her confidence that the MoU will lead to greater collaboration and a more effective working relationship between CCP and the Urban Unit. This collaboration sets the stage for a productive partnership, allowing both organizations to harness their collective strengths and achieve their respective objectives effectively.