Thursday, May 18, 2023
New Zealand police say deadly hostel fire ‘suspicious’  

Agencies
May 18, 2023
International

WELLINGTON - New Zealand police said Wednesday that a Wellington hostel blaze that killed at least six people was “suspicious”, revealing there was a separate couch fire two hours earlier inside the building. “As part of our enquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire,” police inspector and acting district commander Dion Bennett said in a statement.  Police said the couch fire occurred two hours before flames and smoke engulfed the four-storey Loafers Lodge in the capital, and it had not been reported to emergency services at the time. 

 

Tags:

Agencies

International

