Next five years set to be hottest period ever: UN

GENEVA - It is near-certain that 2023-2027 will be the warmest five-year period ever record­ed, the United Nations warned Wednesday as greenhouse gas­es and El Nino combine to send temperatures soaring.

Global temperatures are soon set to exceed the more ambi­tious target set out in the Par­is climate accords, with a two-thirds chance that one of the next five years will do so, the UN’s World Meteorological Or­ganization said.

The hottest eight years ever recorded were all between 2015 and 2022 -- but tempera­tures are forecast to increase further as climate change ac­celerates. “ There is a 98-per­cent likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record,” the WMO said. The 2015 Par­is Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at “well below” two degrees Cel­sius above average levels mea­sured between 1850 and 1900 -- and 1.5C if possible.

The global mean tempera­ture in 2022 was 1.15C above the 1850-1900 average. The WMO said there was a 66 per­cent chance that annual global surface temperatures will ex­ceed 1.5C above pre-industri­al levels for at least one of the years 2023-2027, with a range of 1.1C to 1.8C forecasted for each of those five years.

‘UNCHARTED TERRITORY’

While this does not mean that the world will permanent­ly exceed the Paris benchmark, “WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency”, said the agency’s chief Petteri Taalas.

“A warming El Nino is expect­ed to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global tempera­tures into uncharted territory.

“This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment. We need to be prepared.”

El Nino is the large-scale warming of surface tempera­tures in the central and east­ern equatorial Pacific Ocean. The weather phenomenon nor­mally occurs every two to sev­en years. Conditions oscillate between El Nino and its oppo­site La Nina, with neutral con­ditions in between.

The WMO said earlier this month that the chances of El Nino developing were 60 per­cent by the end of July and 80 percent by the end of Septem­ber. Typically, El Nino increases global temperatures in the year after it develops -- which in this cycle would be 2024.

Despite the cooling influ­ence of La Nina conditions over much of the past three years, the warmest eight years on re­cord have all been from 2015 onwards, with 2016 the hot­test. Heat gets trapped in the atmosphere by so-called green­house gases, which are at a re­cord high.

The three major greenhouses gases are carbon dioxide, meth­ane and nitrous oxide.

TEMPERATURES RISING SINCE 1960S

Global land and sea mean near-surface temperatures have increased since the 1960s.

The chances of temperatures temporarily exceeding 1.5C above the 1850-1990 average have risen steadily since 2015, a year when they were consid­ered close to zero.

Britain’s Met Office na­tional weather service is the WMO’s lead centre on yearly to 10-yearly climate predictions.

While there is a 66 percent chance that one year between 2023 and 2027 will exceed the 1.5C threshold, there is now a 32 percent chance that the en­tire five-year mean will do so, the Met Office said.

“Global mean temperatures are predicted to continue in­creasing, moving us away fur­ther and further away from the climate we are used to,” said Met Office expert scientist Leon Hermanson. Tempera­tures in 2023 are likely to be higher than the 1991-2020 av­erage in almost all regions ex­cept for Alaska, South Africa, South Asia and parts of Austra­lia, the WMO said. Parts of the South Pacific Ocean are likely to be cooler than average.