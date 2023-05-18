North Korea leader approves plan for launching 1st military spy satellite

SOUL- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has approved the plan to launch the country’s first military spy satellite and vowed to exercise just right to self-defense to defend his country, the state-run media said on Wednesday. Kim on Tuesday meet with the non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee for launching the military first reconnaissance satellite and inspected the spy satellite which is “ready for loading,” the Korean Central News Agency reported. Kim, while stressing the strategic nature of possessing military reconnaissance satellites, accused the US and South Korea of escalating confrontational moves against his country. “The more desperately the US imperialists and South Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves against the DPRK, the more fairly, squarely, and offensively the DPRK will exercise its sovereignty and just right to self-defense to deter them and defend the country,” the agency quoted Kim as saying.