Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

North Korea leader approves plan for launching 1st military spy satellite

Agencies
May 18, 2023
International

SOUL- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has approved the plan to launch the country’s first military spy satellite and vowed to exercise just right to self-defense to defend his country, the state-run media said on Wednesday. Kim on Tuesday meet with the non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee for launching the military first reconnaissance satellite and inspected the spy satellite which is “ready for loading,” the Korean Central News Agency reported. Kim, while stressing the strategic nature of possessing military reconnaissance satellites, accused the US and South Korea of escalating confrontational moves against his country. “The more desperately the US imperialists and South Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves against the DPRK, the more fairly, squarely, and offensively the DPRK will exercise its sovereignty and just right to self-defense to deter them and defend the country,” the agency quoted Kim as saying.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023