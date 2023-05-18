One soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur

A sepoy emnbraced martyrdom and a terrorist was killed as fire exchange took place between army troops and terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, fire exchange took place in general area Loesam, Bajaur District that resulted in the martyrdom of Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan).

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing stated.

Security forces of Pakistan were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.