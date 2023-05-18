Thursday, May 18, 2023
Pak, Iraq enjoy strong brotherly ties: FM Bilawal

Pak, Iraq enjoy strong brotherly ties: FM Bilawal
May 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD      -     Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the brotherly bonds between Pakistan and Iraq were deeply rooted in com­mon religion and shared interests. He said that multi-dimensional cooperation and exchange of high-level delegations were parts of these bilateral relations. The foreign minister was talking to Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Ab­bas Lafta who called on him, a press release said. The foreign minister further said that Pakistan always supported Iraqi broth­ers and sisters in difficult times. Ambassador Lafta ex­pressed his gratitude to the govt and people of Pakistan for their consistent support and cooperation. On behalf of Iraqi foreign minister, the ambassador extended an in­vitation to Foreign Minister Bilawal to visit Iraq.

