Pakistan, Netherlands discuss urgent action for flood risk mitigation

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Cooperation in Paki­stan held discussions with the Dutch Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) team on the need for immediate action to implement mitigation measures and create additional river space to miti­gate flood risks in the country.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman, hosted a del­egation of experts from the Dutch DRR Team at the Ministry to explore pos­sibilities for a long-term collaborative partnership. The focus of the partner­ship would be on enhancing Pakistan’s climate resilience, early warning sys­tems, water management, and spatial flood plain planning. The delegation was led by the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Henny de Vries. Minister Rehman expressed her appreciation for the valuable findings of the DRR Team, which conducted a comprehen­sive assessment following the devas­tating floods in 2022. Recognizing the Netherlands’ expertise in water man­agement, she emphasized that their support could greatly assist Pakistan in adopting an integrated approach to flood prevention, forecasting, and infrastructure development. Minister Rehman stressed the importance of a multi-layered Flood Safety Strategy, combining both hard and soft solu­tions, and the need for coordination between provinces and districts for ef­fective preparedness and response.

The discussions highlighted the impact of climate change and the in­tegration of floodplains, which exac­erbate flood situations in Pakistan. Urgent action was emphasized for implementing mitigation measures and creating additional river space. Water governance and the incorpora­tion of nature-based solutions were identified as crucial aspects of the flood safety strategy. The importance of connecting short-term recovery measures with long-term strategies for a climate-resilient future was also emphasized. Minister Rehman em­phasized the significance of water as a critical input for Pakistan’s economic growth and stressed the need to strive for a minimum level of water security.