Thursday, May 18, 2023
Pakistan, UK to join hands to eliminate hate content on social, online media

Pakistan, UK to join hands to eliminate hate content on social, online media
May 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -     Paki­stan and United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to work together to eliminate content related to hate and terrorist attitudes on so­cial and online media. The decision was made during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb. During the meet­ing, promotion of bilateral diplomatic ties including co­operation in various fields of media, and filmmaking was also discussed. The minis­ter congratulated ambassa­dor and people of UK over coronation of King Charles III. Marriyum said PM’s re­cent visit to the UK and his participation in coronation of King Charles III were manifestation of friendship based on respect and trust between two countries.

