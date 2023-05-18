Pakistan, UK to join hands to eliminate hate content on social, online media

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to work together to eliminate content related to hate and terrorist attitudes on social and online media. The decision was made during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. During the meeting, promotion of bilateral diplomatic ties including cooperation in various fields of media, and filmmaking was also discussed. The minister congratulated ambassador and people of UK over coronation of King Charles III. Marriyum said PM’s recent visit to the UK and his participation in coronation of King Charles III were manifestation of friendship based on respect and trust between two countries.