Pakistan, UK to join hands to eliminate hate content on social, online media

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan and United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to work together to eliminate content related to hate and terrorist attitudes on so­cial and online media. The decision was made during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb. During the meet­ing, promotion of bilateral diplomatic ties including co­operation in various fields of media, and filmmaking was also discussed. The minis­ter congratulated ambassa­dor and people of UK over coronation of King Charles III. Marriyum said PM’s re­cent visit to the UK and his participation in coronation of King Charles III were manifestation of friendship based on respect and trust between two countries.