Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 18, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Peace is not made at the council table or by treaties, but in the hearts of men.”

–Herbert Hoover

The Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan. The agreement fixed rights over the use of the water of the Indus system. The western rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab—were given to Pakistan while the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—were given to India. The World Bank also provided funding for the creation of dams like Mangla and Tarbela so that Pakistan’s water needs would be met in the same fashion as before. The treaty also required for the creation of the Permanent Indus Commission for the purposes of solving any dispute that may arise in the future.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023