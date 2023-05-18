“Peace is not made at the council table or by treaties, but in the hearts of men.”

–Herbert Hoover

The Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan. The agreement fixed rights over the use of the water of the Indus system. The western rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab—were given to Pakistan while the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—were given to India. The World Bank also provided funding for the creation of dams like Mangla and Tarbela so that Pakistan’s water needs would be met in the same fashion as before. The treaty also required for the creation of the Permanent Indus Commission for the purposes of solving any dispute that may arise in the future.