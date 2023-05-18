Thursday, May 18, 2023
PBC strongly condemns May 9 violent protests

Shahid Rao
May 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Wednesday strong­ly condemned the acts of riots and arson at military installations and state buildings took place on May 9 in different parts of the country. PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Chairman Executive Com­mittee have urged upon the government and law enforcement agencies, that the individuals involved in these heinous incidents either they are political workers or terrorists must be tried expeditiously, so that no one can repeat such like act in future.

Shahid Rao

