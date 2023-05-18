Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA prepares heat-wave action plan in KP

APP
May 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    The Provincial Disaster Management Authority under the guidance of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, KP on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023 to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat in the province.

The plan designed considering the adverse effects of climate change and rising temperatures, assigns clear roles and responsibilities to all stakeholders to ensure citizens’ health, safety, infrastructure, and forest protection. The Heat Wave Action Plan was developed with the consultations of relevant stakeholders and an analysis of past experiences of heat waves in the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023