PDMA prepares heat-wave action plan in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority under the guidance of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, KP on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023 to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat in the province.

The plan designed considering the adverse effects of climate change and rising temperatures, assigns clear roles and responsibilities to all stakeholders to ensure citizens’ health, safety, infrastructure, and forest protection. The Heat Wave Action Plan was developed with the consultations of relevant stakeholders and an analysis of past experiences of heat waves in the province.