People bearing brunt of incompetence of 13 parties: Sheikh Rashee

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that 13 parties were giving vent to anger of their incompetence on the people.

The siege of the Supreme Court and the unsuccessful conspiracy to pit the people against the institutions was government's agenda.

Mr Rashid, using his social media handle Twitter, said most of the active policemen were those who were recruited on Nawaz Sharif’s quota for MNAs and MPAs and later promoted to senior ranks in the police service. “I want to issue two tweets daily but my family members were illegally taken away from their homes,” he revealed.

13جماعتیں اپنی نااہلی کاغصہ عوام پرنکلوارہی ہیں اس میں زیادہ تروہ پولیس والےایکٹیوہیں جونوازشریف کےMNA MPAکےکوٹےسے بھرتی ہوئےاورآج پولیس میں سینئرافسر بن چکےہیں میں نے2ٹویٹ دینےتھےلیکن میرےلوگوں کوغیرقانونی طورپرگھروں سےاٹھا لیاہےدیکھناہےکہ انہیں آج عدالت میں پیش کرتے ہیں یانہیں Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 18, 2023

He said it was to be seen whether they would be presented in court today (Thursday) or not. If the court granted them bail, a ready-made FIR would be there (to get them re-arrested).

Mr Rashid said the country was politically and economically destroyed. He said the IMF had refused to grant a bailout package while friendly countries were unhappy with Pakistan.

The former federal minister said that there will be a final outcome of the prevailing events by June 16. The case of four-marla Lal Haveli had been put up on emergency basis for today (Thursday).