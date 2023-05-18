‘Perfect’ births  

Many women desire a natural, “beautiful” birthing process without the need for medication. Although it may be beneficial for certain women, if things do not go as expected, this ideal may be harmful.

Nowadays, a lot of women want to idealize what is sometimes referred to as a “positive birth.” The term “positive birth” was not initially intended to denote any specific type of birth; rather, it was coined by UK birth activist and founder of the Positive Birth Movement, Milli Hill.

The association’s website states that “a positive delivery does not have to be ‘natural’ or ‘drug-free’ — it just has to be informed from a position of optimism as opposed to fear.” Speaking about how a woman’s body is “made” to give birth is a key component for some teachers in emphasizing how delivery may be “good,” with the implication that medical interventions impede rather than help this process.

It is noteworthy to mention that the popularization of “natural” birth, in particular, began around the same time as the first college of obstetrics and gynecology in the 1930s. Yet for many women, ideas like this have never made much sense: why not just employ every contemporary medical procedure and treatment at your disposal if you want to give birth as smoothly as possible?

KOIL BALOCH,

Kashmore.