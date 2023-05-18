Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PILDAT lauds SC support for political consensus for general elections

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -    PILDAT has lauded the Supreme Court’s continued stance supporting the resolution of political impasse on holding free and fair general election in Pakistan on the same day. Urging both the coalition government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PILDAT has underscored the urgent need for resumption of a result-oriented political dialogue to finalise the date of holding general election on the same date in Pakistan.

Constitution of Pakistan provides the only guarantee for a well-functioning Pakistan under rule of law and all political parties and institutions of the state must respect and adhere to the Constitution, it insisted.

Reiterating its firmly-held position that the Armed Forces of Pakistan can and should have no role in Pakistan’s political process, PILDAT has also highlighted that their respect and integrity as a constitutional entity must be upheld by all citizens. The sanctity of their role, under the Constitution, to defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, in aid of civil power when called upon to do so by the federal government, deserves unwavering public respect. In the spirit to uphold Constitution, PILDAT also emphasised that any effort to pressurise any institution of the state, be that Parliament, Judiciary, or Election Commission of Pakistan, must be condemned in equal terms.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Without wasting precious time plunging the country into further chaos, it is now the responsibility of the federal government and the PTI to urgently re-start the political dialogue to find a consensus- based date for holding free and fair general election to national and provincial assemblies on the same date, it advised.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023