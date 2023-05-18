Thursday, May 18, 2023
PM approves conferment of Sitara-e-Imtiaz on mountaineer Naila Kiani

Agencies
May 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -     Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved the confer­ment of the national civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz on renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani in rec­ognition of her achievement of successfully summiting the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest. The PM’s Office has is­sued a notification, containing his approval for conferment of the civil award on the moun­taineer who is the second Paki­stani woman to summit Mount Everest, after Samina Baig who summited the peak in 2013, said a PM Office press release issued here on Wednesday. The PM Office had directed the Cabinet Secretary to com­plete all the formalities in that regard. Earlier, Shehbaz Shar­if had announced to confer Si­tara-i-Imtiaz on Naila Kiani as she brought laurels to Pakistan.

Agencies

