PM, COAS vow to bring all May 9 arsonists to justice

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran with his cult relentlessly maligned, attacked Armed Forces, sitting Army Chief n Roots of mutinous attack on state, sensitive installations lie in PTI chief’s speeches n General Syed Asim Munir says orchestrated tragic incidents of Black Day will never be allowed again at any cost.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of May 9 would be brought to justice.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lay in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past year.
“My direction to the law enforcement agencies is that they should leave no stone unturned to bring those involved in the incidents of vandalism, arson & violence to justice. At the same time, they should make sure that no innocent person gets punished,” the PM said in a series of tweets. Shehbaz also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood. “He (Imran Khan) has relentlessly maligned & attacked the armed forces & the sitting Army Chief & very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9.” “Listen to his speeches and you will get your answers,” the prime minister said tweeted with the hashtag #SayNoTo9thMay. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Sialkot Garrison on Wednesday. Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the nation. COAS said, “The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.“ COAS said, “No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan.” COAS underscored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost. COAS reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of May 9 would certainly be brought to justice.