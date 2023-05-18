PM, COAS vow to bring all May 9 arsonists to justice

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran with his cult relentlessly maligned, attacked Armed Forces, sitting Army Chief n Roots of mutinous attack on state, sensitive installations lie in PTI chief’s speeches n General Syed Asim Munir says orchestrated tragic incidents of Black Day will never be allowed again at any cost.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir on Wednesday said that all those responsi­ble for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of May 9 would be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif said that the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lay in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past year.

“My direction to the law enforcement agen­cies is that they should leave no stone unturned to bring those involved in the incidents of vandal­ism, arson & violence to justice. At the same time, they should make sure that no innocent person gets punished,” the PM said in a series of tweets. Shehbaz also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had liberal­ly deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood. “He (Imran Khan) has relentlessly maligned & attacked the armed forces & the sitting Army Chief & very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9.” “Listen to his speech­es and you will get your an­swers,” the prime minister said tweeted with the hashtag #SayNoTo9thMay. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Re­lation (ISPR), COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Si­alkot Garrison on Wednesday. Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the nation. COAS said, “The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the high­est levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their fami­lies in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.“ COAS said, “No one will be al­lowed to disrespect our shu­hada and their monuments. They are a source of inspira­tion and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Gov­ernment officials and the peo­ple of Pakistan.” COAS under­scored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic inci­dents will never be allowed again at any cost. COAS re­assured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of May 9 would certainly be brought to justice.