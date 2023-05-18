PM, Iran’s president to inaugurate key projects at Mand-Pishin border today

Foreign Office says border market, electricity transmission lines will serve as a significant stride in Pak-Iran ties | Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Road-to-Makkah agreement.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Shar­if and Iran’s President Seyed Ebra­him Raisi will jointly inaugurate the Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd elec­tricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point on Thursday (today).

In a statement on Wednesday For­eign Office said this would be one of the six border markets to be con­structed along the Pak-Iran com­mon border. “The Mand-Pishin bor­der sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for in­creasing cross-border trade, foster­ing economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses,” it said. “The Po­lan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, in­cluding households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.”

“The joint inauguration is a mani­festation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighbor­ing provinces of Balochistan and Sis­tan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.”

“It will also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral re­lationship between the two coun­tries,” it added. Also, Deputy Minis­ter for Interior of Saudi Arabia Dr. Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al- Dawood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its sup­port during last year’s heavy floods.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending support to evacuate Pa­kistanis stranded in Sudan as the law and order situation got worsen there. He showed his appreciation to the Kingdom for including Paki­stan in the “Road to Makkah” proj­ect which will facilitate Pakistani Hujjaj intending to go for Hajj this year thorough the Islamabad Inter­national Airport.

Referring to the recent Saudi-Iran agreement to normalize ties, She­hbaz Sharif hoped that this would help promote regional peace and security. The Saudi Deputy Interi­or Minister thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He said that those brotherly ties between Paki­stan and KSA are deeply rooted in history. He showed his satisfaction over the useful meetings held with the Pakistani Ministers for Interior, Religious Affairs and Narcotics Con­trol during his visit. He informed the PM that the Road to Makkah Project would also be extended to Lahore and Peshawer from the next year to facilitate more Hujjaj in discharge of this important religious obligation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Sau­di Arabia have signed an historic agreement for the execution of the “Road to Makkah” project aimed at simplifying the immigration pro­cess for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Minister House during the visit of Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood.