PM, Iran’s president to inaugurate key projects at Mand-Pishin border today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate the Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point on Thursday (today).
In a statement on Wednesday Foreign Office said this would be one of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border. “The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses,” it said. “The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.”
“The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.”
“It will also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” it added. Also, Deputy Minister for Interior of Saudi Arabia Dr. Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al- Dawood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support during last year’s heavy floods.
The Prime Minister also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending support to evacuate Pakistanis stranded in Sudan as the law and order situation got worsen there. He showed his appreciation to the Kingdom for including Pakistan in the “Road to Makkah” project which will facilitate Pakistani Hujjaj intending to go for Hajj this year thorough the Islamabad International Airport.
Referring to the recent Saudi-Iran agreement to normalize ties, Shehbaz Sharif hoped that this would help promote regional peace and security. The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He said that those brotherly ties between Pakistan and KSA are deeply rooted in history. He showed his satisfaction over the useful meetings held with the Pakistani Ministers for Interior, Religious Affairs and Narcotics Control during his visit. He informed the PM that the Road to Makkah Project would also be extended to Lahore and Peshawer from the next year to facilitate more Hujjaj in discharge of this important religious obligation.
Meanwhile, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed an historic agreement for the execution of the “Road to Makkah” project aimed at simplifying the immigration process for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan.
The agreement was signed at the Prime Minister House during the visit of Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood.