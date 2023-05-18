PM Shehbaz departs for Pak-Iran border for joint market, power transmission line inauguration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Mand-Pishin border crossing between Pakistan and Iran to inaugurate join border market and 100mw power transmission line.

Iran's President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will also reach the border line to jointly inaugurate the Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point today.

The Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday said this would be one of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border.

“The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses,” it said.

The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

“The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively,” it said.

The FO said it would also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.