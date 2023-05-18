PM Shehbaz removes finance secretary ahead of federal budget

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif removed on Thursday Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh from his position.

PM Shehbaz appointed Imdadullah Bosal of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) as federal finance Secretary in place of Mr Yaqoob. Mr Bosal was posted as Special Secretary Finance.

Earlier today, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had asked for suggestions from coalition partners ahead of the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

According to sources, the total Balochistan's budget may exceed from Rs550billion. The budget will prioritize education, health, peace and security, and clean drinking water. However, the date for presenting the budget will be determined in accordance to federal government's budget.

The people of Balochistan shared concerns about a significant portion of the health and education budget left unused in the current fiscal year. The major reason for budget lapses is floods devastation in the province. The coalition partners had summoned meetings of their respective parliamentary parties in this regard.