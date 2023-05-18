Thursday, May 18, 2023
Police arrest Maleeka Bukhari soon after release from Adiala Jail

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 Rawalpindi -A heavy contingent Islamabad police and personnel of other LEAs have arrested PTI leader Maleeka Bukhari from outside of Adiala jail soon after she stepped out from jail after release by authorities following court orders, informed sources on Wednesday.  The police moved the detainee to an undisclosed location, according to sources. Police had arrested Maleeka Bukhari along with many other PTI leaders and Senators under 16 MPO and moved her to Adiala Jail. A bench of Islamabad High Court declared the district magistrate’s detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order as void and ordered immediate release of Maleeka Bukhari.

 

