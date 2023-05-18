Police mount pressure on Imran ahead of deadline to hand over suspects

Police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was about to expire on Thursday.

The siege and the authorities’ demand for the suspects, wanted in violent protests over Mr Khan’s recent detention, has angered the former prime minister’s followers and is raising concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces.

Last week, Mr Khan’s supporters allegedly attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with police across the country. The violence subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Mr Khan’s release.

Dozens of his supporters have been staying there with him, along with private guards. Police, who on Wednesday surrounded the residence, say they want 40 suspects handed over. The ultimatum for Mr Khan ends at 2pm.