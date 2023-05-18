Police nab 8 outlaws in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad capital police apprehended 8 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the BharaKahu police team arrested an accused namely Naveed involved in drug peddling and recovered heroin from his possession. Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Safdar Hussain involved in drug paddling and recovered 510 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Kashif Masih involved in drug peddling and recovered 565 gram heroin from his possession. Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Qasir Mehmood involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Industrial

Area police team arrested an accused namely Manzor Hussain involved in drug paddling and recovered 101 gram heroin from his possession. During the ongoing crackdown against absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested 03 absconders from various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police Sabzi Mandi police team apprehended three wanted members of a former jailbird snatcher gang known as Shams gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and arm with ammunition from their possession, he said.

Following these directives, the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Shams Afghani, Baroz Khan and Ahmad.

Police team also recovered cash, mobile phone and arms with ammunition used in crime from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against such elements.