PPP anticipates influx of electables ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expecting several electables to join the party ahead of upcoming general elections, aiming to boost its position in the final voting results, according to PPP leaders. The party leadership is open to accepting individuals from other political parties, taking into account the outcomes of the elections. Most of the potential entrants are likely to come from the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), particularly after the May 9 episode.
In a setback for the PTI, senior leader and former federal minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani announced his resignation from the party and retirement from politics. Kiani expressed his disappointment over the attacks on public property and military installations, stating that such acts tarnish the image of the younger generation. He also expressed disappointment over conclusion of his political career in this manner.
Two PTI lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly, Sanjay Gangwani and Karim Gabol, also parted ways with the party. Additionally, a member of the National Assembly, Mahmood Maulvi, left the PTI in protest against the party workers’ vandalism, particularly the attack on military installations. PPP leaders expect more PTI politicians to leave the party and join either the PPP or other parties, believing that the addition of electables will enhance their chances in the upcoming elections. PPP leader Syed Jameel Shah Bukhari described the May 9 vandalism as an act of terrorism and conspiracy, rather than a mere political protest. He stated that arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan was not extraordinary but a part of legal proceedings against a political leader facing corruption charges. Bukhari demanded the arrest and trial of those involved in violent acts under Army Act.