PPP anticipates influx of electables ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expecting several electables to join the party ahead of upcoming general elec­tions, aiming to boost its position in the final voting results, according to PPP leaders. The party leadership is open to accepting individuals from other po­litical parties, taking into account the outcomes of the elections. Most of the potential entrants are likely to come from the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), particularly after the May 9 episode.

In a setback for the PTI, senior leader and former federal minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani announced his resignation from the party and retirement from politics. Kiani ex­pressed his disappointment over the attacks on public property and mili­tary installations, stating that such acts tarnish the image of the younger generation. He also expressed disap­pointment over conclusion of his po­litical career in this manner.

Two PTI lawmakers in the Sindh As­sembly, Sanjay Gangwani and Karim Gabol, also parted ways with the party. Additionally, a member of the National Assembly, Mahmood Maulvi, left the PTI in protest against the party work­ers’ vandalism, particularly the attack on military installations. PPP leaders expect more PTI politicians to leave the party and join either the PPP or other parties, believing that the addition of electables will enhance their chances in the upcoming elections. PPP leader Syed Jameel Shah Bukhari described the May 9 vandalism as an act of terror­ism and conspiracy, rather than a mere political protest. He stated that ar­rest of PTI chairman Imran Khan was not extraordinary but a part of legal proceedings against a political leader facing corruption charges. Bukhari de­manded the arrest and trial of those in­volved in violent acts under Army Act.