Thursday, May 18, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in an exclusive interview with IRAN

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in an exclusive interview with IRAN
Web Desk
1:22 PM | May 18, 2023
The Prime Minister of Pakistan stressing the importance of enhanced cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran says energy projects and border markets are emblematic of the vitality of Pakistan-Iran friendship.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks in a written interview sent to the Bureau office of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan and Iran are brotherly countries bound by deep-rooted religious, cultural, and linguistic ties. “Both our governments are collaborating closely for the betterment and socio-economic uplift of our peoples,” he said.

The PM was of the view that the Mand-Pishin border marketplace and the Polan-Gabd electricity project are tangible manifestations of this joint resolution. He added the border markets including Mand-Pishin will not only ameliorate the socioeconomic conditions of our border regions but also foster new opportunities for local businesses. They would also serve as a stepping stone for greater cooperation between our two countries, especially in the economic domain.

