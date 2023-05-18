PSX loses 172 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX declined by 172.59 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.41 per cent, closing at 41,833.66 points against 42,006.32 points the previous day. A total of 125,528,650 shares were traded during the day as compared to 196,243,549 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.540 billion against Rs 5.768 billion on the last trading day. As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 116 of them recorded gains and 117 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 18,427,010 shares at Rs 1.13 per share, Fauji Foods Ltd with 8,460,761 shares at Rs 6.60 per share, and Hum Network with 6,055,000 shares at Rs 5.79 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150.01 per share price, closing at Rs 5950.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize XD with a Rs 149.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 8349.99.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 86.92 per share closing at Rs 1072.08, followed by Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 78.58 decline to close at Rs 976.00.