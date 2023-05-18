PTA asks govt to lift internet ban as GSMA, P@SHA voice concern

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the government to review its instructions regarding restrictions on the internet services in the larger interest of the country as it said that disruption of the internet has been compelling the IT companies in Pakistan to move their businesses to neighbouring countries with reliable internet access.

According to the official documents, different telecom sector entities as The Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), Open Silicon Valley and general public at large have requested the government to lift the ban on mobile internet as it is detrimental to the country’s progress.

GSMA is an association representing the interests of mobile operators and the broader mobile industry worldwide. The GSM Association is a non-profit industry organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide. More than 750 mobile operators are full GSMA members and a further 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem are associate members. Furthermore, P@SHA stands for Pakistan Software Houses Association which is a functional trade body and registered association for the IT industry in Pakistan, primarily to promote and develop the software and services industry in Pakistan and to protect the rights of its members.

The official documents said that many software/IT companies are working from home in Pakistan and most of them don’t have fiber and are connected with 3G/4G routers which have been disabled for the internet. “Due to this, IT business is affecting a lot, creating mistrust between our IT companies and their customers which will lead to affecting our IT export growth which is already in decline for the past months,” read the PTA letter to the ministry of interior.

It further said that the internet plays a vital role in the IT industry which supports Pakistan’s growth and stability. Many of the worldwide companies actively collaborate with IT companies in Pakistan and partnership beyond the Pakistani diaspora. Disruption of the internet has compelled them to move their businesses to neighbouring countries with reliable internet access.

“In today’s society, individuals and businesses rely on connectivity and access to essential services and information. Current restrictions are having a negative impact on citizens and businesses. Furthermore, it is imperative to mention that the internet disruption is causing long-term damage to the IT and telecom sector in Pakistan. In addition, it also damages the country’s reputation in managing the economy and foreign investment,” the PTA raised concerns in the letter.

It is to mention here that soon after the riots in the wake of the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, the govt had directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to restrict cellular networks as 3G/4G/LTE/WLL and 2G (voice only).