PTI on its way to become new MQM: Faisal Vawda

Former senator Faisal Vawda claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is on its way to becoming the new Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM).

As per details, the former PTI senator said that the judiciary, armed forces and police are all ours and he can go to any extent for the protection of institutions.

Faisal Vawda said that he had revealed in the past that there will be some people in PTI who will play double games and will not take sides.

He urged the concerned authorities to take strict action against those who vandalized military instalments and other important buildings.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain demanded a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-Q chief said that whoever speaks against COAS General Asim Munir is equals to speaking against Pakistan and those who are involved in this must be punished for their crime.

He said that the country has not witnessed such a situation in 75 years and today’s rally is not affiliated with any political party it is for solidarity with the armed forces and Pakistan instead.

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.