PTI's Ali Zafar finds it legal to try attackers on military installations under army law

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal eagle Barrister Ali Zafar said on Thursday those involved in attacks on "military installations" could be charged and tried under the army law.

It comes as several human rights activists came in opposition to an invocation of army laws to try civilians after the Pakistan Army vowed to bring those involved in damaging "security installations".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Subject to Article 10-A, in other cases under the army act if someone “attacks” an “installation” he can be charged and tried."

However, anyone involved in physically damaging government property could only be tried in normal criminal courts, he wrote in another tweet.