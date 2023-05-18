Thursday, May 18, 2023
PTI's Alia Hamza sent on judicial remand in vandalism case

PTI's Alia Hamza sent on judicial remand in vandalism case
Web Desk
12:58 PM | May 18, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aliya Hamza, Maryam Mazari and others were sent to jail on judicial remand in arson and vandalism case after Imran Khan’s arrest. 

At the outset of the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the female suspects were involved in the attack and requested that judicial remand be granted for their identification.

Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan accepted the request for judicial remand for the identification and ordered medical of the women.

The police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Earlier, the Mardan police arrested a suspect responsible for vandalising the statue of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed during ‘violent protests’.

According to details, the police arrested the suspect – identified as Rehmatullah –from the Gujargarhi area in Mardan.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Web Desk

National

