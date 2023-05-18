Thursday, May 18, 2023
Qesco to hold online kehchari for complaints of electric consumers

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 18, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will hold an online ke­hchari on May 19 (Friday) to resolve the complaints of the cus­tomers of Quetta city. According to the announcement of QESCO, in this regard, Superintending Engineer QESCO Central Opera­tions Circle Quetta Engineer Mujibur Rahman Marri will listen to the complaints of the customers in the online office on Friday from 11am to 1pm on telephone number 0812441596.

Therefore, all the customers of QESCO Central Circle Quetta, including Liaquat Bazar, Cantt, Kachhari, Marriabad, Bowery, Guwalmandi, Satellite Town, Kirani, Pashtunabad, Sariab, Alam Khan, Sheikh Manda, Spezand, Maherdar and Kuchlak sub-divi­sions will directly contact Superintending Engineer QESCO on 19th May regarding their complaints of electric.

Also, all the users will have their electricity bill reference number as a reference while calling the above numbers.

OUR STAFF REPORT

