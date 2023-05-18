Rallies show solidarity with Pak Army, FC

PESHAWAR - In a powerful display of unity and support, different rallies led by former government officials from Peshawar and Khyber dis­tricts were taken out on Wednesday that culminated at Fort Balahisar

The rallies aimed to express unwaver­ing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, showcasing a remarkable turnout of former and present officials, lo­cal elders, residents and a significant num­ber of youth. The participants of the rallies fervently chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, dem­onstrating their utmost admiration for the brave soldiers. Carrying placards adorned with pro-Army and Frontier Corps mes­sages, the attendees passionately expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the perseverance and patience exhibited by the soldiers of Frontier Corps North. In a unified voice, the rallies vwparticipants vehemently condemned the attacks on defence institu­tions buildings that occurred on May 9. They urged the government to take a decisive ac­tion against the individuals responsible for these acts of aggression, emphasizing the need for strict punishment.

The speakers reiterated their unwav­ering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and other law-enforcement agencies. They acknowl­edged the indelible sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps in the pursuit of peace in the tribal districts. The participants declared the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps as a source of immense pride and recognition for the tribal people. The rallies served as a powerful testament to the enduring bond between the people of tribal areas and the brave defenders of the nation. The unity showcased during the rallies serve as a resounding message of support, encouragement, and apprecia­tion for the selfless efforts of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.