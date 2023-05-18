Revised GDP growth for FY2021-22 may exceed provisional estimates of 5.97pc

ISLAMABAD-The revised GDP growth for the FY2021-22 may exceed the provisional estimates of 5.97% and is likely to jump to over 6%, while the provisional indicators for the ongoing fiscal are in negative range as National Accounts Committee is all set to meet today (Thursday) here.

National Accounts Committee will meet to review and examine the final, revised and provisional estimates of GDP for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, official source told The Nation here. The 106th meeting of the National Accounts Committee will be chaired by Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative and will review and examine the estimates of backward series of National Accounts for the years 1999-2000 to 2014-15 on 2015-16 base year. The meeting will also review and examine the final and revised estimates of GDP (at constant basic prices of 2015-16) for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. National Accounts Committee will also review and examine the provisional estimates of GDP (at constant basic prices of 2015-16) for the year 2022-23. It will review and examine the estimates of GFCF for the years 2020-21 to 2022-23 at current market prices. The provisional GDP growth rate for the fiscal year 2021-22 was estimated at 5.97% as growth was witnessed in almost all sectors of the economy. The growth of agricultural, industrial and services sectors was 4.40%, 7.19% and 6.19% respectively. Similarly, important crops have provisionally recorded a growth of 7.24% during the fiscal year. However, the revised growth estimate of 2021-22 has shown increase and may climb to above 6 %. For the ongoing fiscal year, the available data for the major sectors of the economy are indicating negative growth.

The large scale manufacturing which is making around 20 percent of the country’s GDP is showing negative growth of around 8.11 percent during the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year. Major crops including sugar cane and rice are showing negative growth of 2.16 percent 21 percent respectively. However, wheat production has shown some positive trend during the year. It is worth mentioning here that against the 5 percent GDP growth target for the ongoing fiscal, World Bank, IMF and Asian Development Bank have projected a GDP growth of 0.4%, 0.5% and 0.6% respectively for ongoing fiscal. The Finance Division on the other hand is projecting 0.8% growth for fiscal year. However, the final decision regarding the GDP growth will be made by NAC.